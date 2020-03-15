Global  

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Officials Imposing Curfews, Self-Quarantine To Slow Spread Of COVID-19

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Officials Imposing Curfews, Self-Quarantine To Slow Spread Of COVID-19

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Officials Imposing Curfews, Self-Quarantine To Slow Spread Of COVID-19

On Saturday evening, Gov.

Phil Murphy announced a second COVID-19 patient had died, a woman in her 50s who was being treaded at CentraState Medical Center in Monmouth County.

CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Up To 69 Confirmed Cases, 2nd Case In Jersey City

In New Jersey, health officials have announced 19 new Coronavirus cases. Total cases statewide, now...
CBS 2 - Published

Camden County reports first 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus

The first "presumptive positive" case of the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus has been identified...
bizjournals - Published


