Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. Fulbright Scholars Say They Were Abandoned After Program Was Suspended In Italy

U.S. Fulbright Scholars Say They Were Abandoned After Program Was Suspended In Italy

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:57s - Published < > Embed
U.S. Fulbright Scholars Say They Were Abandoned After Program Was Suspended In Italy

U.S. Fulbright Scholars Say They Were Abandoned After Program Was Suspended In Italy

A prestigious international exchange program is being accused of abandoning American students in Italy, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Maria Medina reports students say they were forced to flee their homes.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

STAexcels

STA at The Missouri Innovation Campus We recently hosted the Fulbright Visiting Scholars. Our students did an excellent job explaining their projects an… https://t.co/qQxN0tsYal 4 days ago

NE_Fulbright

Nebraska Chapter Fulbright RT @dschachtman: .Great time visiting with Argentinian Fulbright Scholars- they were so interested, engaged & bright & loved their Nebraska… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.