Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Benjamin Netanyahu > Coronavirus delays Netanyahu corruption trial

Coronavirus delays Netanyahu corruption trial

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus delays Netanyahu corruption trial

Coronavirus delays Netanyahu corruption trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday proposed an "emergency government" to tackle the coronavirus crisis, after his corruption trial was delayed for two months due to the outbreak.

David Doyle reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus delays Netanyahu corruption trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (March 15) proposed a six-month "emergency government" to tackle coronavirus, just as the epidemic delayed his corruption trial by two months.

The cases against Netanyahu, including charges - which he denies - of bribery, breach of trust, and fraud, had been due to start on Tuesday (March 17).

But Israel's Justice Ministry said the trial would now begin on May 24 due to "developments related to the spread of coronavirus".

Also this week, Israel's president was poised to pick a candidate to try and form a governing coalition.

That's after Israel's third election in a year, on March 2, proved once again to be inconclusive with neither Netanyahu's right-wing Likud or his main rival Benny Gantz's Blue and White securing enough seats for an outright majority.

On Sunday, Netanyahu made on offer to Gantz via Twitter to form a national emergency government.

That, Netanyahu said, would mean that unlike under the current caretaker government, Israel would be able to pass a budget and quote "make difficult decisions".

He also offered four-year unity administration, under which Netanyahu would be prime minister for the first two years before Gantz took over.

Gantz signaled he was open to a unity government, but cast doubts on Netanyahu's true intentions.

Were Netanyahu sincere, Gantz tweeted, then he would send a negotiating team to Blue and White rather than make proposals via social media.



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus crisis delays start of Netanyahu corruption trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial was delayed on Sunday for two months,...
Reuters - Published

Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Delayed Until May Over Coronavirus

Opponents accuse the embattled Israeli prime minister of exploiting the health emergency to save...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesSBS



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Pelleg1Gabriell

Gabriell Pellegrini RT @Reuters: The corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been delayed because of #coronavirus https://t.co/Si0W7m… 50 seconds ago

miraamin17

Mira A. RT @Reuters: Coronavirus crisis delays start of Netanyahu corruption trial https://t.co/D35PUHyt4c https://t.co/QQIpHI6P7S 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Netanyahu takes center stage in Israeli election [Video]

Netanyahu takes center stage in Israeli election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reveling in the campaign for next Monday&apos;s election - just don&apos;t mention the corruption trial that looms soon afterward. Lucy Fielder..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:05Published
Israeli Court Sets Date For Netanyahu's Corruption Trial [Video]

Israeli Court Sets Date For Netanyahu's Corruption Trial

The district court in Jerusalem said Tuesday Netanyahu&apos;s trial will begin on March 17 — just two weeks after Israel&apos;s national elections.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.