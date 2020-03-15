Brigham And Women's Hospital Health Care Worker Infected With Coronavirus

Dave Wedge RT @marcela_elisa : Oh no... Hospital health care workers infected; Brigham and Women’s notifying staff, patients https://t.co/4VZnJH4ILs vi… 27 minutes ago

Rachel RT @BradTatum : #BREAKING : Brigham and Women’s Hospital confirms that a health care worker there has been infected with coronavirus. Stateme… 13 minutes ago

Patrck Barry Those on the front lines are among the most at risk. Brigham and Women’s doctor infected; hospital notifying staff,… https://t.co/egJrWnU0hk 37 seconds ago