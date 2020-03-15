Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jair Bolsonaro > Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Said He Tested Negative For The Coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Said He Tested Negative For The Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Said He Tested Negative For The Coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Said He Tested Negative For The Coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he tested negative for the coronavirus.

According to Business Insider, there were false reports saying the president tested positive.

Bolsonaro said on Twitter: “DO NOT BELIEVE IN THE MEDIA FAKE NEWS!” Similar reports are circulating about President Donald Trump, who came into contact with someones who tested positive for the virus.

And while at first Trump didn’t want to be tested, he took the test and showed he was negative for the virus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested negative for coronavirus

The President's Facebook page said, "The Armed Forces Hospital and (diagnostic laboratory) Sabin have...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsMediaiteDaily CallerReuters IndiaReutersSeattle Times


Brazil's Bolsonaro says he expects coronavirus test result within hours

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, speaking on social media while wearing a mask, said he was tested...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

iulixxi

E RT @BasedPoland: Keep your eyes on #Brazil today! Mass-protests will take place in support of Brazilian President Jair #Bolsonaro &his ref… 7 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

US President Donald Trump tests negative for Coronavirus, no. of cases in US cross 2800|Oneindia [Video]

US President Donald Trump tests negative for Coronavirus, no. of cases in US cross 2800|Oneindia

SUSPENCE OVER WHETHER US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS IS OVER NOW, AS THE WHITE HOUSE PHYSICIAN HAS SAID IN A STATEMENT THAT THE PRESIDENT HAS TESTED NEGATIVE. TRUMP UNDERWENT A..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:37Published
US President Donald Trump tests negative for Coronavirus | Oneindia News [Video]

US President Donald Trump tests negative for Coronavirus | Oneindia News

THE NO. OF CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA HAVE REACHED 105. THE INDIAN GOVERNMENT HAS ANNOUNCED VARIOUS INTERNAL MEASURES TO COMBAT THE OUTBREAK. PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI WILL BE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:09Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.