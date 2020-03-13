|
Brazilian President Tests Negative for Coronavirus
|
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Brazilian President Tests Negative for Coronavirus
Jair Bolsonaro, the President of Brazil who met with President Trump just days ago, tests negative for the coronavirus.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested negative for coronavirus, according to a post on his...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India •News24 •Seattle Times •FOXNews.com •Zee News •Al Jazeera •TIME
|Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his communications chief, Fabio Wajngarten, who met US...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Hindu
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources