Trump Tests Negative For The Corona Virus

President Donald Trump’s doctor said he tested negative for the coronavirus.

Now Trump is extending a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to stop the corona virus from spreading.

Trump was tested because he met with a Brazilian delegation where one member was tested positive.

According to Reuters, Trump wants people to reconsider non-essential travel and might restrict domestic travel.

U.S. airlines said they will cut more flights as the virus dropped a large in demand for flights.

