Coronavirus: China says no new cases in 10 days in Hubei, excluding Wuhan

Chinese authorities provided an update on the Coronavirus pandemic, which is believed to have originated in the country's Wuhan city.

Mi Feng, spokesperson for China's National Health Commission said that the Hubei province has not had a new local case of infection in ten consecutive days.

This excluded the city of Wuhan which is also located in the province.

The country has reported over eighty thousand cases of Covid-19 which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Europe has been named the new epicentre of the disease by WHO.

China reports zero locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside Hubei

Mainland China outside Hubei reported no new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus on Sunday for...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •ReutersTerra Daily


China's coronavirus epicentre sees single-digit cases for first time

The capital of Hubei, Wuhan, reported all of the new cases on Wednesday, the National Health...
Hindu - Published


China coronavirus curb celebrated by government [Video]

China coronavirus curb celebrated by government

As infection numbers surge globally, downward trend in China continues with communist party hailing its efforts as major victory.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published
US President Donald Trump tests negative for Coronavirus, no. of cases in US cross 2800|Oneindia [Video]

US President Donald Trump tests negative for Coronavirus, no. of cases in US cross 2800|Oneindia

SUSPENCE OVER WHETHER US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS IS OVER NOW, AS THE WHITE HOUSE PHYSICIAN HAS SAID IN A STATEMENT THAT THE PRESIDENT HAS TESTED NEGATIVE. TRUMP UNDERWENT A..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:37Published
