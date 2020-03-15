Coronavirus: China says no new cases in 10 days in Hubei, excluding Wuhan

Chinese authorities provided an update on the Coronavirus pandemic, which is believed to have originated in the country's Wuhan city.

Mi Feng, spokesperson for China's National Health Commission said that the Hubei province has not had a new local case of infection in ten consecutive days.

This excluded the city of Wuhan which is also located in the province.

The country has reported over eighty thousand cases of Covid-19 which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Europe has been named the new epicentre of the disease by WHO.