Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus delays Netanyahu corruption trial

Coronavirus delays Netanyahu corruption trial

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus delays Netanyahu corruption trial

Coronavirus delays Netanyahu corruption trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday proposed an &quot;emergency government&quot; to tackle the coronavirus crisis, after his corruption trial was delayed for two months due to the outbreak.

David Doyle reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus crisis delays start of Netanyahu corruption trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial was delayed on Sunday for two months,...
Reuters - Published

Netanyahu's corruption trial postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

A Jerusalem district court announced on Sunday that it was postponing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.caDeutsche WelleNYTimes.comSBSHindu



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.