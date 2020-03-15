Global  

Illinois reports 29 new cases of COVID-19, bringing state total to 93

The Illinois Department of Public Health says there are 29 new cases of COVID-19 across the state as of Sunday afternoon.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 93 in 13 different counties.

Illinois... there are 93-positive covid-19 cases.

1 of those cases is out of cumberland county.

This is the first case in the wabash valley.

Last night... a graphic incorrectly said another county.

We want to be clear.

The only local case is in cumberland county.

No deaths have been reported in illinois.

The "illinois public department of health" says it's best to assume covid-19 *is in your area and to take proper precautions like



