Top Moments of the
Democratic Debate in Washington DC The debate had been originally
scheduled to take place in Phoenix, AZ,
but was moved to Washington D.C.
To prevent the spread of the coronavirus,
the debate took place without an audience.
The podiums of candidates
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders were
the recommended six feet apart,
per the Centers for Disease Control.
The current coronavirus
crisis in the U.S. dominated
the content of the debate.
Both candidates indicated they
would mobilize the military in order
to halt the spread of the virus.
Asked about their own health,
the candidates described the steps they
are taking to curtail their own risk of getting the virus.
Both Biden and Sanders said they
would mandate medical treatment for
undocumented migrants who have the coronavirus.
Both candidates touted their
own healthcare plans, the Biden
Healthcare Plan and Medicare for All.
The more heated moments of the
debate emerged as the candidates criticized
each other's record on several issues, including
the War in Iraq and the Brady Bill.
Former Vice President Biden
said he would pick a woman as
his running mate for Vice President.
Other topics of focus during
the debate included the climate crisis,
immigration and foreign policy.