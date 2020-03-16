Top Moments of the Democratic Debate in Washington DC The debate had been originally scheduled to take place in Phoenix, AZ, but was moved to Washington D.C.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the debate took place without an audience.

The podiums of candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders were the recommended six feet apart, per the Centers for Disease Control.

The current coronavirus crisis in the U.S. dominated the content of the debate.

Both candidates indicated they would mobilize the military in order to halt the spread of the virus.

Asked about their own health, the candidates described the steps they are taking to curtail their own risk of getting the virus.

Both Biden and Sanders said they would mandate medical treatment for undocumented migrants who have the coronavirus.

Both candidates touted their own healthcare plans, the Biden Healthcare Plan and Medicare for All.

The more heated moments of the debate emerged as the candidates criticized each other's record on several issues, including the War in Iraq and the Brady Bill.

Former Vice President Biden said he would pick a woman as his running mate for Vice President.

Other topics of focus during the debate included the climate crisis, immigration and foreign policy.