Coronavirus: Vlogger in major Chinese city explains what life is really like for ordinary people

A vlogger from a major Chinese city has documented and explained what is really going on in the country for ordinary citizens.

A vlogger from a major Chinese city has documented and explained what is really going on in the country for ordinary citizens.

Footage from March 15 shows the filmer walking around explaining daily life.

The filmer told Newsflare: "I have witnessed the development of COVID-19 in China and all across the world, this is my experience coming out of it." Initial footage shows how people have to present documents to get into the local shopping centre that proves that they would not be complicit in spreading the virus further, the filmer describes this as "commonplace procedure." He goes onto explaining how only a month ago, nearly all the private sector run shops - apart from large franchises - were closed due to the outbreak but have since returned to trading.

The filmer said these were "really draconian measures and it worked," but the ordinary citizens were concerned that they couldn't go to work and get paid.

Large public screens have been informing citizens how to wash their hands wear protective masks correctly.

His advice to anyone experiencing similar societal effects of COVID-19 was "don't panic, be prepared and take extreme precautions that are available." Subsequent footage shows how a supermarket has returned to relative normality with replenished stock but signs in the shop explicitly forbid not wearing a protective mask.

To conclude the vlog the filmer gives a heartfelt message explaining how ordinary people suffer from the knock-on effects economically - not just those suffering from the virus.




