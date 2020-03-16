Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Democratic Party (United States) > Top Moments of the Democratic Debate in Washington DC

Top Moments of the Democratic Debate in Washington DC

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Top Moments of the Democratic Debate in Washington DC

Top Moments of the Democratic Debate in Washington DC

The debate had been originally scheduled to take place in Phoenix, AZ, but was moved to Washington DC.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the debate took place without an audience.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JDignum

WrathofJan RT @politico: “I know your heart is in the right place” – with that, Bernie Sanders reveals why it’s so hard for him to attack Joe Biden, b… 6 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Top Moments of the Democratic Debate in Washington DC: https://t.co/JavkV17Vs6 #Coronavirussouthafrica… https://t.co/roVvGhTWDj 13 hours ago

WBBPHILLYFLY

Phillyfly RT @usatodayDC: The debate, originally planned to take place in Phoenix ahead of the Arizona primary, was moved to Washington, D.C., over f… 17 hours ago

usatodayDC

USA TODAY Politics The debate, originally planned to take place in Phoenix ahead of the Arizona primary, was moved to Washington, D.C.… https://t.co/HZMMRKqUIQ 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Commits to Female Running Mate [Video]

Joe Biden Commits to Female Running Mate

Joe Biden Commits to Female Running Mate Biden committed to choosing a woman as his vice president at the Democratic debate on Sunday. Joe Biden, Democratic debate The former vice president confirmed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published
Coronavirus Was The Top Issue In Biden-Sanders Primary Debate [Video]

Coronavirus Was The Top Issue In Biden-Sanders Primary Debate

It was the first one-on-one debate of the Democratic primary season. It was also the first debate since the coronavirus became a pandemic.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:24Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.