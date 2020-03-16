Is It Safe to Go to the Gym as Coronavirus Spreads? Play It Safe With These Home Exercises 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:44s - Published Is It Safe to Go to the Gym as Coronavirus Spreads? Play It Safe With These Home Exercises With bars and restaurants closing in several countries to curb the spread of coronavirus, many are wondering if it’s safe to go to the gym. Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.