Fill 'Er Up: Trump Demands Refilling Of Strategic Petroleum Reserve

President Donald Trump has ordered the Energy Department to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve “to the top.” It's to help domestic energy producers suffering from the plunge in oil prices due to the coronavirus outbreak and a Saudi Arabian-Russian trade war.

The US could begin purchasing US produced crude oil for the reserve as soon as two weeks from now.

According to Reuters, an Energy Department source said the reserve could be filled in several months.

