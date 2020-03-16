The Worst-Case Estimates
for US Coronavirus Deaths Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
officials have presented four possible
scenarios for the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. The scenarios have not
been made public by the CDC.
According to the New York Times,
the CDC's model of the worst case
scenario equates to the infection of
between 160 million to 214 million Americans.
The current population of the
United States is approximately
327 million people.
Of those infected,
between 220,000 and 1.7 million could die.
Between 2.4 million and 21 million
people in the U.S. could require hospitalization.
Currently, there are close to
925,000 staffed hospital beds in the U.S. The worst case scenario would
result if no action is taken in order to
curtail the spread of the virus.
An effort to weaken the spread
of the virus is currently underway by
both the Federal and local governments,
as well as major corporations.