Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Daniel Radcliffe's alcohol battle peaked towards end of Harry Potter films

Daniel Radcliffe's alcohol battle peaked towards end of Harry Potter films

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Daniel Radcliffe's alcohol battle peaked towards end of Harry Potter films

Daniel Radcliffe's alcohol battle peaked towards end of Harry Potter films

Daniel Radcliffe has described how the "panic" of the Harry Potter films ending made him turn to alcohol.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CosmopolitanUK

Cosmopolitan UK Daniel Radcliffe speaks about his battle with alcohol while filming Harry Potter https://t.co/5vN9jxRZ8N 6 hours ago

CinemaNews24

CINEMANEW24.COM Daniel Radcliffe’s alcohol battle peaked towards end of Harry Potter films – Film News | https://t.co/z8Ev4Mq55v… https://t.co/T170zfEAsG 6 hours ago

celebnews2020

celebnews2020 Daniel Radcliffe's alcohol battle peaked towards end of Harry Potter films https://t.co/xePMazo1cj 6 hours ago

People_SA

People Magazine SA Daniel Radcliffe’s alcohol battle peaked towards end of Harry Potter films - https://t.co/C0b8TsXpDf 6 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Daniel Radcliffe's alcohol battle peaked towards end of Harry Potter films… https://t.co/NIOSndbT15 6 hours ago

CosmopolitanUK

Cosmopolitan UK Daniel Radcliffe speaks about his battle with alcohol while filming Harry Potter https://t.co/R7afU1wYtb 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Daniel Radcliffe says living in London kept him grounded [Video]

Daniel Radcliffe says living in London kept him grounded

'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe believes that living and working in London has helped him to remain grounded.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:06Published
Daniel Radcliffe's drinking 'spiralled out of control after Harry Potter' [Video]

Daniel Radcliffe's drinking 'spiralled out of control after Harry Potter'

According to Daniel Radcliffe, his drinking spiralled out of control after starring in the 'Harry Potter' franchise.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:02Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.