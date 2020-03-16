Global  

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have left hospital after testing positive for coronavirus and are now being quarantined at a rental home.

