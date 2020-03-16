Canada closing its border amid coronavirus pandemic

Global  

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will close the border to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus pandemic.

0
Trudeau closes Canada border to non-citizens.

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will close the country’s...
Seattle Times - Published

Borders slam shut as world goes into coronavirus lockdown

Canada, Norway and Denmark are among a host of countries who have announced emergency border closures...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Canada's Largest Chain Of Gyms Shut Down Over Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Canada's Largest Chain Of Gyms Shut Down Over Coronavirus Pandemic

GoodLife Fitness and Fit4Less gym locations across Canada are closing in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:20Published
Canadian PM: If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home [Video]

Canadian PM: If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he will close the country's borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident and asked all Canadians to say home amid the coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
