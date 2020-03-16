Global  

Dropkick Murphys Will Livestream St. Patrick's Day Concert With No Audience

Patrick's Day Concert With No Audience The stream will begin at 7 PM ET on March 17 in Boston.

It's the first time in nearly 25 years that the band will not perform publicly on the holiday.

@DropkickMurphys, via Twitter The show will be live-streamed around the world and can be watched on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

@DropkickMurphys, via Twitter Boston has declared a public health emergency and there are over 160 cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts.

The pandemic has also led to the city's cancellation of its annual St.

Patrick's Day Parade.

