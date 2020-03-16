Dropkick Murphys Will
Livestream St.
Patrick's Day Concert With No Audience The stream will begin
at 7 PM ET on March 17 in Boston.
It's the first time in nearly 25 years that the
band will not perform publicly on the holiday.
@DropkickMurphys,
via Twitter The show will be live-streamed
around the world and can be watched
on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.
@DropkickMurphys,
via Twitter Boston has declared a public health emergency
and there are over 160 cases of coronavirus
in Massachusetts.
The pandemic has also led to the
city's cancellation of its annual
St.
Patrick's Day Parade.