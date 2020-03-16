5 Ways to Celebrate St.

Patrick's Day at Home With Your Kids With most St.

Patrick’s Day events canceled in favor of social distancing, celebrating the March holiday with your family may seem challenging.

Here are five ways to entertain your kids and celebrate St.

Patrick’s Day safely at home.

1.

Whether it’s cutting out shamrocks or making leprechaun hats, there are plenty of fun St.

Patrick’s Day crafts to do.

Search Pinterest or Facebook for fun ideas and try to focus on activities that only use supplies you already have in the house.

2.

Prepare an Irish-inspired meal for your family, such as potato soup, shepherd’s pie or corned beef and cabbage.

Make the whole process a family activity by letting your kids help out in the kitchen.

3.

Although most libraries are closed, e-books are still available, making it easy to find a St.

Patrick’s Day themed book to read with your kids.

4.

Listen to Irish music together and make it even more fun by trying to learn an Irish dance.

There are plenty of songs to be found online, and dancing around with your kids can be a good way to exercise and a good distraction.

5.

Baking St.

Patrick’s Day treats together is a fun, family activity.

It can even be as simple as adding green food coloring or green sprinkles to your favorite cupcake recipe.