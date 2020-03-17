Bar closings keeneland etc

C1 3 governor ordered restaurants and bars in the state closed to in-person traffic.

And because there are expected job losses due to the coronavirus... he says the waiting period for unemployment benefits will be waived.

Governor beshear also announced the closure of the state capitol to all non- essential personnel, starting tomorrow.

Carryout and delivery are still available.

Track officials say they are canceling the meet... which was scheduled to start april second and run through april 24th keeneland says the decison was made after the c-d-c recommended events with 50 or more people should be cancelled or postponed.

Keeneland's president called the decision to cancel the meet quote: "agonizing" but says nothing is more important than protecting everyone's health and safety.

The land-rover kentucky three day event scheduled for april 23-26th at the horsepark...also canceling this afternoon.

It's the first cancellation in the event's 42 year history.

Churchill downs says it will have an update on the derby's fate tomorrow morning.

The ohio valley conference announcing today it's canceling all intercollegiate competitions through the end of this school year.

All team practices excluding strength and conditioning will also be suspended until april 3rd.

Eastern kentucky and morehead universities are both part of the o- v-c.

