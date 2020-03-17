GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES STATEWIDE RESTAURANT RESTRICTIONS AFTER FIRST COVID-19 DEATH IN INDIANA

Indiana has it's first coronavirus death.

And more restrictions are coming to hoosiers across the state to help slow the disease down.

News 18's anna darling was a the press coerence today where state leaders gave the latest updates.

Governor eric holcomb has a message for hoosiers across the state.

"to those who think we are overreacting i can assure you that we are not.

We are, make no mistake about it, at war with covid-19 and we will win this war" this declaration of war came just after the news that indiana has lost its first hoosier to coronavirus.

And that is one death too many.

"on behalf of the entire state of indiana we want to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family."

The patient was a marion county adult.

They were over the age of 60 and had underlying medical issues that made them high risk.

Dr. ram yeleti says they didn't have to die now.

"the problem is this individual would not have died if it was not for the covid19 infection."

Only nursing staff was able to be with them when they died.

"what makes this really hard is that this individual's significant other was also infected and so the two of them could not be together when this patient passed" governor holcomb is taking the restrictions up a knotch.

All restaurants, bars and night clubs across the state are directed to stop in-person services.

Restaurants can still do take out and livery.

"this is a bi partisan effort and the governor is working with many of our to make sure we're doing the best job we can" anna darling news 18 governor holcomb says hoosiers should prepare for various public restrictions to go past the end of march.

