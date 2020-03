Cass County reports presumptive-positive case of COVID-19

OUT, TO STAY IN BUSINESS.JASPER’S ITALIAN MARKET ON 103RDNEASR STATE LINE IS ONERESTAURANT OFFERING CURBSIDEPICK-UP AND CARRY OUT.AS FOR THOSE MISSOURI CASES OFCOVID-19 9 IN ALL.THAT ADDITIONAL CASE AT OF CASSCOUNTY.DREXEL IS VERY PARTICULAR.3 NOW IN ST.

LOUIS COUNTY 1 INST.

LOUIS CITY 3 IN GREENECOUNTY, THAT SPRINGFIELD.AND 1 IN HENRY COUNTY.207 PEOPLE HAVE TESTED NEGATIVEIN THE STATE.THE STATE OF MISSOURI.IN KANSAS 11 PEOPLE HAVE NOWTESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.8 OF THEM ARE IN JOHNSON COUNTY.THE 3-NEWEST CASES COME AFTERSOMEONE RECENTLY INTERACTED WITHAN INFECTED PATIENT AT A SOCIALGATHERING.234 PEOPLE HAVE TESTED NEGATIVEFOR THE VIRUS IN KAN