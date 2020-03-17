Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > First Coronavirus Death Reported In Texas

First Coronavirus Death Reported In Texas

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
First Coronavirus Death Reported In Texas

First Coronavirus Death Reported In Texas

A Texas man who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, becoming the states' first coronavirus-related death.

The Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center said in a news release that a male patient in his late 90s, who had symptoms consistent with the virus, died Sunday evening.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump’s Xenophobic Coronavirus Tweet [Video]

Trump’s Xenophobic Coronavirus Tweet

President Donald Trump referred to the coronavirus as “the “Chinese Virus” even as the World Health Organization advised against naming a virus for a place.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:42Published
Coronavirus in India: 64-year-old succumbs, 3rd death in country | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus in India: 64-year-old succumbs, 3rd death in country | Oneindia News

India records 3rd death due to Coronavirus; US begins trial for first vaccine for COVID-19; Rebel Congress MLAs say they are not being held hostage by BJP; BJP mounts pressure for Madhya Pradesh govt..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:07Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.