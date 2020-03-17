Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UEFA Euro 2020 > Euro 2020 postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Euro 2020 postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Euro 2020 postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Euro 2020 postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Euro 2020 has been postponed until 2021 due to the outbreak of coronavirus across the continent.

England and Wales have already qualified for the tournament, but Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland have yet to play scheduled play-offs.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ganiyubalogun1

Yung_alabama RT @SkySportsNews: UEFA has postponed Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021 to allow European leagues more time to complete their seasons amid… 7 seconds ago

Darevko

Akinremi Isaiah RT @SkySportsNews: The decision comes after UEFA held conference calls with its 55 member associations, the board of the European Club Asso… 9 seconds ago

MarathonbetNG

Marathonbet Nigeria EUROS POSTPONED! Euro 2020 has been postponed for until 2021; due to coronavirus after Uefa hold crisis talks. This… https://t.co/tEHZ5z8Mse 10 seconds ago

akhilpadhi

Akhil RT @CNBC: Euro 2020 soccer tournament postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/atmdlURhf6 26 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'UEFA decision gives clarity' [Video]

'UEFA decision gives clarity'

Sky Sports News' Chief reporter Bryan Swanson explains the background to UEFA's decision to postpone Euro 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:34Published
Coronavirus Pandemic Continues To Impact Sports World [Video]

Coronavirus Pandemic Continues To Impact Sports World

The sports world continues to feel the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:36Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.