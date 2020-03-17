Global  

Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

British actor Idris Elba said on Monday he had tested positive for the new coronavirus joining Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, among celebrities to contract the respiratory disease.

Olivia Chan reports.

Africa: Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus

[allAfrica] Cape Town -The British award-winning actor and musician Idris Elba has confirmed he has...
Idris Elba reveals that he's tested positive for Coronavirus [Video]

Idris Elba reveals that he's tested positive for Coronavirus

Idris Elba reveals that he's tested positive for Coronavirus

Idris Elba Has Coronavirus [Video]

Idris Elba Has Coronavirus

He was tested positive.

