Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden Has Reportedly Started Getting Secret Service Protection

Joe Biden Has Reportedly Started Getting Secret Service Protection

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Joe Biden Has Reportedly Started Getting Secret Service Protection
Joe Biden has reportedly started getting protection from the US Secret Service.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden to receive secret service protection after protestors pose security risk

The presidential hopeful's wife and several staff members had to restrain protestors during a recent...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.comCBS NewsUSATODAY.comRIA Nov.


Biden campaign asks for Secret Service protection following campaign disruptions

Former Vice President Joe Biden has requested Secret Service protection as he continues his race...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesDaily CallerCBS NewsUSATODAY.comRIA Nov.



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Campaign Requests Secret Service Protection [Video]

Biden Campaign Requests Secret Service Protection

Joe Biden's presidential campaign has requested protection from the Secret Service.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published
Biden Says He May Need Secret Service Protection [Video]

Biden Says He May Need Secret Service Protection

On Super Tuesday, Presidential candidate Joe Biden was attacked by an anti-dairy protestor.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:31Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.