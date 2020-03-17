Dow Analyst Moves: MCD

Global  

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, McDonald's is the #10 analyst pick.

McDonald's also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #100 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, McDonald's is lower by about 29.1%.




