PM:UK must act like wartime government to tackle coronavirus

Boris Johnson said the government "must act like any wartime government" to support the UK's economy throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister also warned that Covid-19 is so "dangerous" that without drastic measures it will "overwhelm the NHS".

Report by Alibhaiz.

