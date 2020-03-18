Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Breaking Coronavirus Quarantine Could Mean Serious Legal Penalties

Breaking Coronavirus Quarantine Could Mean Serious Legal Penalties

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
Breaking Coronavirus Quarantine Could Mean Serious Legal Penalties

Breaking Coronavirus Quarantine Could Mean Serious Legal Penalties

Police are at the home of a man of Kentucky who refused to quarantine himself after testing positive for coronavirus, and the same could happen if someone did so in Illinois.

CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Argentina boosts measures against coronavirus [Video]

Argentina boosts measures against coronavirus

Argentina has made quarantine mandatory for 14 days in a bid to contain the country's outbreak.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published
Tips for Homeschooling Your Kids While Schools Are Shut Down [Video]

Tips for Homeschooling Your Kids While Schools Are Shut Down

If you are a parent, chances are you have now found yourself homeschooling. Here are some tips from experts to make it a bit easier. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:56Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.