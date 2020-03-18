Breaking Coronavirus Quarantine Could Mean Serious Legal Penalties now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:23s - Published Breaking Coronavirus Quarantine Could Mean Serious Legal Penalties Police are at the home of a man of Kentucky who refused to quarantine himself after testing positive for coronavirus, and the same could happen if someone did so in Illinois. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

