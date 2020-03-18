Redstone Pharmacy Closed

T-v dot com.

The pharmacy at fox army health center on redstone arsenal is now closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus waay31s sierra phillips is live near redstone arsenal this morning.

Sierra, what does this mean for veterans and their families who rely on the center?

The fox army health center serves about 13 thousand patients... now those patients that use the center's pharmacy will need to find another way to get their prescriptions filled.

We're told transferring prescriptions should be relatively easy and redstone plans to work with patients to help them do that.

Right now- employees who came in contact with the employee who tested positive for coronavirus are home and are being monitored.

If they don't show symptoms for 14 days, they will be allowed to return to work.

The employee who tested positive hasn't been to work since march 11th.

One veteran told us he planned on going to the pharmacy today.

Bob melvin - vietnam veteran "probably a week and maybe a few days beyond a week we would have medicine at home, but at that point, then there would be no more that we depend upon" this is the second confirmed case of coronavirus here in north alabama.

Another case was an employee at marshall space flight center which is also located on the arsenal patients can still visit other parts of the health center, just not the pharmacy.

The pharmacy will be cleaned and is set to open back up on march 25th.

