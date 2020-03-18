Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chris Martin, John Legend give free Instagram concerts during Corona

Chris Martin, John Legend give free Instagram concerts during Corona

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 02:28s - Published < > Embed
Chris Martin, John Legend give free Instagram concerts during Corona

Chris Martin, John Legend give free Instagram concerts during Corona

What's better than watching the most famous musicians giving free concerts from their homes during self-isolation?

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Chris Martin, John Legend entertain fans through live-streaming on social media

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Chris Martin, John Legend entertain fans through live-streaming on social media*That's how it's done* As people are instructed to avoid social gatherings and outdoor visits,...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MISSCFofficiel

VEROLINEMissofficiel RT @__WildRose2__: One Republic, Keith Urban, John Legend, Chris Martin etc doing mini virtual concerts for their fans, i hope @BTS_twt doe… 48 seconds ago

blessgodbieber

léa // changes is out! RT @THR: John Legend (@johnlegend) announced via social media Tuesday that other musicians set to perform via livestream are Miguel, Jhené… 13 minutes ago

TashaHarper

Tasha ❤ Donnie's Valentine ❤ RT @JenLovesJoey: Please @joeymcintyre will you do an Instagram Live concert like Chris Martin and John Legend have done. PLEEEEAAAASSSSEEE… 17 minutes ago

XPops5

X Pops RT @BritishVogue: From virtual concerts to straight-talking advice, artists such as Cardi B, John Legend, Miley Cyrus and Coldplay's Chris… 18 minutes ago

DJRiter

DJC RT @NelsonHicksWSB: Add country music superstar @KeithUrban to the list of musicians performing an online concert for fans. Well, there was… 18 minutes ago

iFrancelina

F♡ RT @CarolineHirons: So when Chris Martin, John Legend and Brandon Flowers sing on Instagram during this period it’s cool, but Bono should… 19 minutes ago

juanwitt

juanwitt All the Stars Performing Home Concerts You Can Watch From Your Couch https://t.co/NFkQ6gQlXP vía @enews 25 minutes ago

matheus_trassi

Matheus Trassi RT @people: Chris Martin, John Legend, Keith Urban and More Livestream Concerts amid Coronavirus Outbreak #PeopleNow https://t.co/DUxfj2osBe 28 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Social distancing at home: Chris Martin & John Legend host virtual concerts [Video]

Social distancing at home: Chris Martin & John Legend host virtual concerts

Musicians have decided to host virtual concerts as people around the world have to stay at home. Chris Martin and John Legend shared their free home performances on Instagram.

Credit: Freshme     Duration: 01:16Published
Entertainers Host Virtual Concerts During Coronavirus-Imposed Social Distancing [Video]

Entertainers Host Virtual Concerts During Coronavirus-Imposed Social Distancing

Entertainers Host Virtual Concerts During Coronavirus-Imposed Social Distancing Many musicians have decided to host virtual concerts as people around the world have been urged to stay at home and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:36Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.