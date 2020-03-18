Chris Martin, John Legend give free Instagram concerts during Corona

VEROLINEMissofficiel RT @__WildRose2__: One Republic, Keith Urban, John Legend, Chris Martin etc doing mini virtual concerts for their fans, i hope @BTS_twt doe… 48 seconds ago

léa // changes is out! RT @THR: John Legend (@johnlegend) announced via social media Tuesday that other musicians set to perform via livestream are Miguel, Jhené… 13 minutes ago

Tasha ❤ Donnie's Valentine ❤ RT @JenLovesJoey: Please @joeymcintyre will you do an Instagram Live concert like Chris Martin and John Legend have done. PLEEEEAAAASSSSEEE… 17 minutes ago

X Pops RT @BritishVogue: From virtual concerts to straight-talking advice, artists such as Cardi B, John Legend, Miley Cyrus and Coldplay's Chris… 18 minutes ago

DJC RT @NelsonHicksWSB: Add country music superstar @KeithUrban to the list of musicians performing an online concert for fans. Well, there was… 18 minutes ago

F♡ RT @CarolineHirons: So when Chris Martin, John Legend and Brandon Flowers sing on Instagram during this period it’s cool, but Bono should… 19 minutes ago

juanwitt All the Stars Performing Home Concerts You Can Watch From Your Couch https://t.co/NFkQ6gQlXP vía @enews 25 minutes ago