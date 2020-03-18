Good Morning Maryland 3/18 weather update

High pressure will moveoffshore today and a warmfront will pass through mostof the area tonight intoThursday.

The boundary may gethung up near nort━ centraland northeastern Marylandlater Thursday into Thursdaynight, but stronger lowpressure moving into the GreatLakes will cause the boundaryto move off to the northeastlater Thursday night intoFriday.

The cold frontassociated with this low willpass through Friday night andCanadian high pressure willbuild overhead for theweekend.

Low pressure willimpact the area early nextweek.

WednesdaySunny, with ahigh near 57.

North windaround 7 mph becomingsoutheast in the afternoon.Wednesday NightRain, mainlyafter 11pm.

Low around 46.Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.Chance of precipitation is100%.

New precipitationamounts between a half andthree quarters of an inchpossible.

ThursdayShowers,mainly before 8am.

High near70.

Southwest wind around 8mph.

Chance of precipitationis 80%.

New precipitationamounts between a tenth andquarter of an inch possible.Thursday NightA chance ofshowers, mainly before 2am.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 59.

Southeast wind 5 to8 mph.

Chance of precipitationis 30%.

FridayA chance ofshowers, with thunderstormsalso possible after 2pm.Mostly cloudy, with a highnear 77.

Chance ofprecipitation is 50%.

FridayNightA chance of showers.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 43.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.SaturdayMostly sunny, with ahigh near 52.

SaturdayNightMostly clear, with a lowaround 29.

SundaySunny, with ahigh near 46.

SundayNightPartly cloudy, with a lowaround 33.

MondayA chance ofrain.

Partly sunny, with ahigh near 50.

Chance ofprecipitation is 50%.

MondayNightA chance of rain.

Mostlycloudy, with a low around 39.Chance of precipitation is50%.

TuesdayA chance of rain.Mostly cloudy, with a highnear 56.

Chance ofprecipitation is 50%.CRASH REPORTED IL 695 AT 795.ANOTHER ACCIDENT REPORTED ONE.

21ST ST.

AT ST.

PAUL ST.

NODELAYS ON 83, 95, 895.CONSTRUCTION IS UNDERWAY NEARHARBOR TUNNEL.

BEWARE OFADDITIONAL ROAD WORK AT THEBAY BRIDGE.

IT BLOCKS THERIGHT LANE OF THE WB SPAN.

NODELAYS ON U━50, ━97, M━295,I━70.WE'RE SPENDING A LOT O