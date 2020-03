23ABC News at 6 a.m. | Top Stories for March 24, 2020

BAKERSFIELD LEAVES ONE MAN DEADAND ANOTHER MAN FOUND WITHSERIOUS INJURIESINSIDE A CAR.HOW POLICE ARE INVESTIGATINGMULTIPLE SCENES.AND AS THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICCONTINUES -MANY AROUND THE WORLD HAVE BEENFORCED TO WORK FROMHOME.HOW YOU MAY WANT TO TAKE ASECOND LOOK AT YOUR UTILITY BILL- AS THE USE OF ENERGYINCREASES.AND THE AMOUNT OF CONFIRMEDCASES OF THE CORONAVIRUS INKERN COUNTY ARE MULTIPLYING.WE'LL BRING YOU AN UPDATE ONTHAT CURRENT NUMBER.GOOD MORNING... AND THANKS FORTUNING IN FOR 23ABC NEWS ATSIX A-M..

DRY WEATHER ISEXPECTED FRIDAYTHROUGH THE WEEKEND.TEMPERATURES WILL BE SEVERALDEGREES BELOWNORMAL THROUGH FRIDAY THENWARMING UP TO NEAR NORMAL THISWEEKEND.WE'RE CONTINUING TO FOLLOWINGBREAKING NEWS INVOLVING THE 2020OLYMPICS.THE SUMMER GAMES HAVE OFFICIALLYBEEN POSTPONED TOSUMMER 2021.LESS THAN 30 MINUTES AGO --JAPAN'S PRIME MINISTER SHINZOABE SAID HE HAD REACHED ANAGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONALOLYMPIC COMMITTEE PRESIDENTTHOMAS BACH TOPOSTPONE THE OLYMPICS FOR ABOUTONE YEAR.SEVERAL COUNTRIES HAD ALREADYDECIDED TO KEEP THEIRATHLETES HOME DUE TO CORONAVIRUSCONCERNS.A SHOOTING FROM OVERNIGHT HASLEFT ONE MAN DEAD ANDANOTHER SEVERELY INJURED INSOUTHEASTBAKERSFIELD.ACCORDING TO BAKERSFIELDPOLICE--OFFICERS RESPONDED TOREPORTS OF A SHOOTING NEARCOTTONWOOD ROAD ANDPACHECO ROAD JUST AFTER 8O'CLOCK LAST NIGHT.WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED THEY FOUNDA MAN DEAD AT THESCENE FROM APPARENT GUNSHOTWOUNDS.OFFICERS THEN NOTICED A VEHICLELEAVING THE SCENE --OFFICERS STOPPED THAT VEHICLE ATEAST BRUNDAGE LANEAND MARTIN LUTHER KING JUNIORBOULEVARD.INSIDE THE CAR -- A MAN WITHGUNSHOT WOUNDS WASDRIVING -- HE HAD MAJOR INJURIESAND WAS TRANSPORTED TOA LOCAL HOSPITAL.IT IS UNKNOWN IF THE MAN IN THECAR WAS A SUSPECT IN THEINCIDENT.BUT POLICE DO BELIEVE BOTHSHOOTINGS ARE RELATED.NO SUSPECT INFORMATION HAS BEENRELEASED.ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ASKEDTO CALL B-P-D AT 3-2-7--71--11.THIS MORNING THE BAKERSFIELDPOLICE DEPARTMENT ISASKING FOR YOUR HELP FINDING AKIDNAPPING AND CARJACKINGSUSPECT.POLICE PROVIDED THIS COMPOSITEOF A MAN THEY SAY GOT INTO AWOMAN'S CAR MONDAY AFTERNOON INTHE AREA OF MINGAVENUE AND STINE ROAD.POLICE SAY THE WOMAN WAS SITTINGIN HER PARKED CARWHEN THE SUSPECT GOT INTO THEDRIVER'S SEAT... FORCEDTHE WOMAN TO STAY IN THE CAR...THEN DROVE OFF WITH HER STILLINSIDE.POLICE SAY HE THREATENED HERWHILE DRIVING BEFORE STOPPINGAND GETTING OUT IN THE AREA OFROMERO ROAD AND STINE ROAD.HE'S DESCRIBED AS ABOUT 20 YEARSOLD... 5-FOOT-7 ANDABOUT 260 POUNDS.HE HAS A SHORT BLACK BEARD ANDWAS WEARING A BLUE BASEBALLHAT... A BLUE SHIRT... AND DARKBAGGY PANTS AND WHITE SHOES.IF YOU'VE SEEN THIS MAN YOU'REASKED TO CALL POLICE AT 327-71-11.AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAYAFTER AN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING LEFT A MANDEAD IN MOJAVE.THE KERN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICESAYS DEPUTIESRESPONDED TO PAT AVENUE INMOJAVE MONDAY AFTERNOONAROUND 2-30.OFFICIALS SAY THE CALL WAS FOR ADISTURBANCE INVOLVING A WOMANAND HER ADULT CHILD.DEPUTIES DETERMINED THE WOMANWAS A VICTIM OF ANASSAULT AND RECEIVED INFORMATIONTHERE WEREMULTIPLE FIREARMS INSIDE THERESIDENCE.DEPUTIES THEN OBTAINED AN ARRESTWARRANT FOR THESUSPECT, A 50-YEAR-OLD MAN.AS DEPUTIES TRIED TO SERVE THEWARRANT, THE SUSPECTREPORTEDLY SHOT AT THE DEPUTIESFROM INSIDE THE HOME.

DEPUTIESRETURNED FIRE AND THE SUSPECTWASPRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

NODEPUTIES WERE INJURED DURINGTHIS INCIDENT, AS ARESULT OF SHOOTING, THREEDEPUTIES WERE PLACED ONROUTINE ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE.ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON THEINCIDENT IS ENCOURAGED TOCALL K-C-S-O AT 8-6-1--31--10.IF YOU ARE IMPACTED BY THECOVID-19 VIRUS..

AND CAN'T PAYYOUR PROPERTY TAXES..

COUNTYOFFICIALS SAY YOU CANREQUEST A PENALTY CANCELLATION..AFTER..

THEDEADLINE.NOW..

COUNTY OFFICIALS SAY THEYHAVE NO AUTHORITY TOEXTEND THE APRIL 10-THDEADLINE..

HOWEVER... BEGINNINGAPRIL11-TH -- PEOPLE UNABLE TO PAY ONTIME FOR REASONSRELATED TO COVID-19 MAY SUBMIT AREQUEST FORPENALTY CANCELLATION -- ALONGWITH THEIR PAYMENT.TO FIND OUT WHERE YOU CAN GETTHOSE FORMS -- MAKESURE YOU HEAD TO OUR WEBSITE --TURN TO 23 DOT COM.WORKING FROM HOME MIGHT BESAVING YOU MONEY IN SOMEAREAS -- BUT IT COULD ALSO COSTYOU IN OTHER UNEXPECTEDWAYS.YOU'LL WANT TO LOOK CLOSELY AT ARECENT UTILITY BILL IF YOU HAVEIT.SOME COMPANIES CHARGE MORE FORENERGY USE AT CERTAIN TIMESOF DAY.YOU MIGHT NOT HAVE NOTICEDBEFORE BECAUSE YOU WERE GONEAT WORK THEN.RUNNING APPLIANCES DURING THOSETIMES CAN REALLYADD UP.EVEN IF YOU DON'T HAVE PEAKPRICING -- IT'S GOOD TO BEAWARE OF HOW MUCH MORE ENERGYYOU'LL BE USING DURINGTHE DAY WORKING FROM HOME.IN OTHER CORONAVIRUS NEWS -- THEVALLEY PLAZAMALL WILL BE CLOSED UNTILFURTHER NOTICE.VALLEY PLAZA MALL OFFICIALSCLOSED DOWN THE MALLSTARTING MONDAY AT 7 P.M.HOWEVER -- MALL MANAGEMENT SAIDTARGET WILL REMAIN OPEN ASWELL AS ANY RESTAURANTS WITHEXTERIOR EXITS.THIS IS A CHALLENGING TIME FORLOCAL BUSINESSES --AND 23ABC WANTS TO BRING THECOMMUNITY TOGETHER AND KEEPEVERYONE UP TO DATE.23ABC HAS STARTED A FACEBOOKGROUP --- CALLED WE'REOPEN KERN COUNTY.WE WANT TO KEEP YOU INFORMED ANDHEAR FROM YOUDIRECTLY.SO ANYONE CAN JOIN THE GROUP ---AND LOCAL BUSINESSES WILLBE ABLE TO SHARE WHAT SERVICESTHEY ARE OFFERING ---WHEN THEY ARE OPEN --- AND HOWTHE COMMUNITY CAN HELP THEMOUT.TO JOIN --- JUST GO ON FACEBOOKAND SEARCH "WE'RE OPENKERN COUNTY."AND -- LITTLE CAESAR'S SAYSTODAY AND TOMORROW--THEY WILL OFFER FREE PIZZA TODOCTORS... NURSES ANDFIRST RESPONDERS AS A "THANKYOU" FOR THEIR SERVICE.JUST STOP BY ANY LITTLE CAESAR'SIN KERN COUNTY SHOWYOUR PROFESSIONAL I-D AND ENJOYA HOT-N-READY ONTHE HOUSE.LIMIT IS ONE PER CUSTOMER PERVISIT.IT IS AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP ONLYUNTIL SUPPLIES LAST.AS PEOPLE ACROSS THE NATION AREASKED TO STAY HOME INORDER TO BE SAFE DURING THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, ONEINDUSTRY IS BEING ASKED TO STEPUP.

23ABC'S DANIELA GARRIDOSHARES THE STORY OF A FRONT LINENURSE WORKING DURING THIS TIME.ALEXANDRA FRANCO/NURSE ATCLINICA SIERRA VISTA:"I AM A FRONT LINE RESPONDER BUTI'M ALSO STRUGGLING WITHDAYCARE AND GETTING BACK HOMEAND WANTING TO HOLDYOUR CHILD BUT YOU FEEL LIKEYOU'RE GOING TO GET THEM SICK"NURSES ARE GETTING UP CLOSE ANDPERSONAL EVERYDAY WITH EXACTLYWHAT WERE BEING ASKED TO STAYAWAY FROM..

ANYONE WITH SYMPTOMSOR EXPOSURE TO THECORONAVIRUS.DURING THIS TIME, FRONT LINERESPONDERS ARE STRUGGLING WITHGOING HOME TO THEIR FAMILIESWORRIED THEY COULD CARRYSOMETHING THEY DON'T KNOW ABOUTYET."ITS A MATTER OF STAYINGPOSITIVE, USING PROTECTINGEQUIPMENT AND WHEN YOU GET HOMETAKE A SHOWER ANDWASH YOUR HANDS AS MUCH AS YOUCAN"AT CLINICA SIERRA VISTA, DRIVEBY TESTING BEGAN LAST WEEK ANDTHE NUMBER OF SICK PATIENTSCOMING NEAR THE CLINICS CONTINUETO RISE."THE WHOLE UNITED STATES IS OUTOF GOWNS AND LOW ONGOOGLES AND THAT HAS BEENCHALLENGE NUMBER ONE HOWTO KEEP OUR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERSSAFE AND TO KEEP OURCLINICS SAFE A LOT OF PEOPLESTILL WANT TO COME IN FORPAPERWORK AND REFILLS"BUT EVEN AS TRAFFIC INCREASES,STRICT ENTRANCEPROCEDURES AND THE ATTENTION TODETAIL IN EVERY PATIENT WILLULTIMATELY BE WHAT PROTECTSFRONT LINE RESPONDERS."ANY TIME SOMEONE WALKS INTO ONEOF OUR BUILDINGS IF ITSAN EMPLOYEE, CONTRACTOR, ORPATIENT WE ARE SCREENING THEMYOU'RE GOING TO GET AQUESTIONNAIRE AND YOURTEMPERATURE CHECKED"CLINICS ACROSS THE COUNTY ARECONSTANTLY ADAPTING THEIRPROCEDURES TO ADHERE TO C-D-CGUIDELINES THAT WILL PROTECTTHOSE WORKING TO FIGHT THEVIRUS."I THINK WE ARE PLAYING A HUGEROLE IN OUR COMMUNITIES ALL OVERTHE WORLD AND WE NEED TO PROTECTOURSELVES ANDOUR FAMILIES AND THAT WERE USINGTHE PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT FOREVERY SINGLE CASE.DANIELA GARIRDO, 23 ABC NEWSCONNECTING YOUANOTHER STORM SYSTEM WILL BRINGMORE WET WEATHER TOTHE REGION TODAY THROUGHTHURSDAY.

