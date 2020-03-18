Global  

Sanders Reassessing His Campaign

Bernie Sanders took a beating in the latest round of primaries.

In Florida, Sanders got 22.8% to Joe Biden's 62%.

In Illinois, Sanders got 36% to Joe Biden's 60%.

In Arizona, Sanders got 31.6% to Biden's 43.6%.

Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir said Sen.

Sanders is now reassessing his campaign.

“Sen.

Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign.”

Bernie Sanders to assess future of his campaign after string of losses

Don’t expect a quick decision by Sen. Bernie Sanders on whether to end his presidential campaign....
Joe Biden notches 3 more victories; Bernie Sanders reassessing campaign

Joe Biden swept to victory in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, increasingly pulling away with a...
Florida Primary Win Increases Joe Bidens Lead Over Bernie Sanders [Video]

Florida Primary Win Increases Joe Bidens Lead Over Bernie Sanders

Karli Barnett reports Joe Biden is now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Biden Inches Closer To Democratic Nomination [Video]

Biden Inches Closer To Democratic Nomination

Joe Biden secured several major victories in Tuesday’s three Democratic presidential primaries. The wins expand his burgeoning lead in the race to challenge President Donald Trump in..

