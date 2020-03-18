Global  

Amanda Bynes has suggested she is pregnant

Amanda Bynes has suggested she is pregnant

Amanda Bynes has suggested she is pregnant

Amanda Bynes has suggested she is pregnant The actress took to Instagram to share an ultrasound picture, but she later removed the photo from her account.

She captioned the picture: The star's on/off boyfriend, Paul Michael, also shared a slideshow of pictures on his Instagram account, including a selfie of himself and Amanda and also a similar ultrasound photo bearing the 'She's the Man' star's name and Tuesday's date on it, which has also since been removed.

He captioned his post: The news comes just a week after the couple claimed their Instagram accounts had been hacked, leading to reports they had split.

