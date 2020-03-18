Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > S&P 500 Index > Stocks resume trading after halt as recession fears grow

Stocks resume trading after halt as recession fears grow

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
Stocks resume trading after halt as recession fears grow

Stocks resume trading after halt as recession fears grow

Wall Street trading was forced to temporarily stop during Wednesday's session after a 7-percent plunge in the S&P 500 set off so-called circuit breakers.

Conway G.

Gittens has the market update.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Stocks resume trading after halt as recession fears grow

A dizzying drop on Wall Street Wednesday erased all of the Dow's gains made since President Trump's inauguration.

The selling pace was so intense - circuit breakers were triggered for the fourth time in eight sessions.

The temporary halt in trading comes when the S&P 500 falls at least 7 percent in daily trading action.

A White House plan for massive stimulus failed to calm investor anxiety.

The selling exacerbated after investors learned Detroit's Big Three will shut down all U.S. factories because of the coronavirus threat until March 30th.

Automakers have been under pressure by the United Auto Workers to close factories to prevent the virus from spreading to roughly 150,000 employees.

General Motors tumbled to its lowest level since new shares started trading after emerging from bankruptcy due to the financial crisis.

Ford shares hit an 11-year low.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler were slammed as well.

Investors are fleeing stocks in fear that with every passing moment Washington will not be able to do enough to offset the lost economic activity caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing was of particular concern.

The planemaker called for a $60 billion government lifeline.

Boeing is facing a cash crunch as traditional sources of lending dry up and so it is asking the government for loan guarantees and other assistance.

It is unclear how much of the requested aid would go to Boeing and how much would go for suppliers - also hard-hit by the steep drop-off in air travel.

Boeing was the biggest drag on the Dow Wednesday - falling 22 percent - dropping to a 7-year low.

The stock is down 70% year-to-date.

The slowdown in economic activity is also wreaking havoc in the oil market.

With the projected loss of demand from shuttered businesses - crude oil prices tumbled below $22 a barrel.

Oil hasn't been that low in 18 years.



Recent related news from verified sources

Wall Street trading suspended as stocks plunge on recession fears

Stocks sank 7 per cent on Wall Street on Wednesday, triggering another temporary halt to trading and...
The Age - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


S&P 500 slides 7%, triggers 15-minute trading halt

The S&P 500 index tumbled 7% on Wednesday, triggering a 15-minute trading halt of Wall Street's main...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

InvestmentsHs

HS Trade & Investments RT @ETMarkets: US markets resume trade: #Dow sinks over 2,000 pts; #S&P 500 falls 8% https://t.co/HZOQS4dmnu 13 minutes ago

skreetlord

WorldWide High RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Stocks resume after market-wide trading halt, Dow extends drop to more than 8% https://t.co/Pi5gceUpIy https://t.co/… 25 minutes ago

Market_Screener

MarketScreener.com Stocks resume trading after halt as recession fears grow #Samp;P500 #economy #MarketScreener https://t.co/ZUYV2Lavqn https://t.co/FGGeaKQfeU 48 minutes ago

MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras Stocks resume trading after halt as recession fears grow... 1 hour ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Stocks resume trading after halt as recession fears grow https://t.co/8eg8ckuVl7 https://t.co/KJf1hgzU6P 1 hour ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Stocks resume trading after halt as recession fears grow: https://t.co/jMrsG0FI2V #WallStreet 2 hours ago

MarcoDaCostaFX

Trading MarcoDaCosta RT @Investingcom: 🚨MARKET BLOODBATH CONTINUES AS STOCKS RESUME TRADING AFTER 15 MINUTE TRADING HALT🚨 -DOW DOWN 1,700 POINTS, OR 8% $DIA $… 3 hours ago

OahuREMortgages

Oahu R.E. Mortgages At midday, U.S. stocks halted after the S&amp;P fell by 7%. Trading will resume at 1:11 p.m. ET. 10-yr yield rises to 1.14%. Mortgage Bonds 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dow plunges 10% as Fed fails to quell recession fears [Video]

Dow plunges 10% as Fed fails to quell recession fears

Stocks on Wall Street plunged at the open, with the Dow tumbling 10 percent before triggering an automatic trading halt. Conway G. Gittens has the early market action.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:47Published
Global Travel Grinding To A Halt During Market Meltdown [Video]

Global Travel Grinding To A Halt During Market Meltdown

Global markets plummeted on Thursday as fears over the coronavirus intensified. A 7% slide after the opening bell on Wall Street triggered a 15-minute suspension of trading. Later, stocks plunged..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:49Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.