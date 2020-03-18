Global  

U.S.-Canada border to temporarily close to non-essential travel

U.S.-Canada border to temporarily close to non-essential travel

U.S.-Canada border to temporarily close to non-essential travel

U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday their countries would close their border to &quot;non-essential traffic,&quot; while moves to fight the coronavirus are happening on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Jillian Kitchener has more.

U.S. And Canada Restrict Border To Essential Travel During Coronavirus Pandemic

U.S. And Canada Restrict Border To Essential Travel During Coronavirus PandemicThe U.S. and Canada are barring nonessential travel across their border, a step underscoring the...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaCBC.caTechCrunchUSATODAY.comMediaite


Trump confirms Canada-U.S. border to be closed to non-essential travel

The Canada-U.S. border will be closed to non-essential traffic in both directions "by mutual...
CP24 - Published Also reported by •CBC.caTechCrunchUSATODAY.comMediaiteBBC News



adi7anand

adi RT @AP: BREAKING: The U.S. and Canada agree to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel. President Trump made the annou… 3 minutes ago

AustinLouis5

Austin Louis RT @nbc4i: Earlier Wednesday, the U.S. and Canada announced the two countries have agreed to temporarily close the shared border to nonesse… 4 minutes ago

joebackuscanada

joseph backus Canada, U.S. to temporarily close border to non-essential traffic over coronavirus https://t.co/LFCkMZxtTj 9 minutes ago

covid2019update

Coronavirus daily Updates 1893 new cases and 24 new deaths in the United States US - Canada border to temporarily close to nonessential tra… https://t.co/WTTDMPaBMj 16 minutes ago

proukakis_efth

@efthimios_ proukakis RT @WSJecon: Trump says U.S. will temporarily close northern border with Canada to "non-essential traffic" https://t.co/Mj2O4o7euT 17 minutes ago

NAHBRemodelers

NAHB Remodelers Canada and the United States have agreed to temporarily close their border to “all nonessential travel” in a move t… https://t.co/RRMQR4O55V 19 minutes ago

rhcm123

Robert Marchini RT @WSJ: Breaking: President Trump said that the U.S. will temporarily close its northern border with Canada to "non-essential traffic" htt… 22 minutes ago

RedwoodGirl

RedwoodWitch🌹🔥 #MedicareForAll #SickLeaveForAll RT @CBCAlerts: Trump announces the Canada-US border will close temporarily. President's tweet: 'We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily… 37 minutes ago


US and Canada suspend non-essential travel across border [Video]

US and Canada suspend non-essential travel across border

The United States and Canada will suspend non-essential travel between the two countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Coronavirus Latest: All 50 States Reporting COVID-19 Cases, Numbers Increasing In Pa., NJ [Video]

Coronavirus Latest: All 50 States Reporting COVID-19 Cases, Numbers Increasing In Pa., NJ

President Trump says the United States and Canada have agreed to temporarily close the border to non-essential travel.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:11Published
