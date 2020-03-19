Kiddie Academy stays open.

With allen county schools being closed thru april 10th, many parents are in a tough predicament of not having reliable childcare.

Fox 55's brianna dahlquist spoke to a daycare facility that's keeping their doors open.

Allen county schools might be closed but brian christophel's job needs him.

"for me to work from home it would be nearly impossible to get my work done with two kids."he and his wife both work so they're relying on the kiddie academy in fort wayne for help.

"my wife and i work 40 hours a week, and it's important that daycare stay open."

Many of the daycares we called have closed as families quarantine from the covid-19 coronavirus.

Kiddie academy ceo hajira khan says it's cut attendance there by nearly 40 percent - forcing her to cut hours.she's staying open because she knows many people -- especially health care workers can't afford to stay home.

Parents like adrienne wilson -- whose running a business and volunteering to feed children in need - are thankful.

"if i can't rely on somebody to take care of my kids it's going to wreak havoc on my job everyday.

Yeah, i can work from home for the most part but right now my job is asking me to be there locally.

There's just no work to be done at home right now."

Khan told us she's making sure the kids are safe by following state guidelines.

"i've got so much going on that i need to be able to take my kids to daycare everyday and continue to rely on that and make sure their in a safe environment where it's hard to take then to their grandparents house and there's a worry of passing something to them and there's a lot of unknown certainty."in fort waynei'm brianna dahlquist fox 55 news.

