Health Headlines - 3-18-20

THERE'S CURRENTLY NO SCIENTIFICEVIDENCE... THAT TAKINGIBUPROFEN COULD MAKECORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS WORSE.THE CONCERN CENTERS AROUND ATWEET FROM THE FRENCH MINISTEROF HEALTH... WARNINGPEOPLE TO AVOIDANTI-INFLAMMATORIES LIKEIBUPROFEN BECAUSE THEY COULDWORSENAN INFECTION.BUT THE WORLD HEALTHORGANIZATION SAYS... IT'S NOTAWARE OF ANY PUBLISHEDCLINICAL OR POPULATION-BASEDDATA ON THE TOPIC.EXPERTS SAY... IF YOU AREWORRIED... YOU CAN TAKEACETAMINOPHENINSTEAD.LIFE EXPECTANCY IN THE U-S HASBEEN NEARLY FLAT FOR A DECADE...AFTERGROWING RAPIDLY IN THE DECADESBEFORE.AND A NEW STUDY... MIGHT EXPLAINWHY.MANDY GAITHER BREAKS DOWN THEFINDINGS.IT'S THE NUMBER ONE KILLER OFAMERICANS --AND HEART DISEASE IS THE REASONLIFE EXPECTANCY IN THE UNITEDSTATES HASN'T INCREASED BY MOREIN THE PAST 10 YEARS --ACCORDING TO A RECENT STUDY --PUBLISHED IN THE PROCEEDINGS OFTHENATIONAL ACADEMY OF SCIENCES.HAD THE CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASEDEATH RATE NOT STALLED THATGROWTH -- BY 2017,THE LIFE EXPECTANCY FOR ANAVERAGE 25-YEAR-OLD WOMAN OR MANWOULD HAVE INCREASED BY MORETHAN A YEAR, THE STUDY SUGGESTS.ACCORDING TO THE LATEST OFFICIALDATA, TOTAL LIFE EXPECTANCY FORAMERICANS BORN IN 2018 ISJUST UNDER 79 YEARS OLD.THE STUDY'S AUTHORS NOTEINCREASES IN DRUG- RELATEDDEATHS, PARTICULARLY FROM THEOPIOID CRISIS, HAVE CONTRIBUTEDTO THE LIFE EXPECTANCY'SSTAGNATION --BUT THE DATA SHOWS IT IS NOT ASSIGNIFICANT AS SOME HAVEASSUMED.AND THEY SAY IT HASN'T DONE ASMUCH DAMAGE AS HEART DISEASE --THE STALLING OF LIFE EXPECTANCYIN THE U-S BECAUSE OF HEARTDISEASE IS "UNUSUALLY STRONG"WHEN COMPARED TO OTHERHIGH-INCOME COUNTRIES -- THERESEARCHERS SAY --THEY SUGGEST OTHER CONFOUNDINGVARIABLES COULD BE AT PLAY --INCLUDING RISING OBESITYAND HIGHER RATES OF DIABETES.FOR TODAY'S HEALTH MINUTE, I'MMANDY GAITHER.A NEW STUDY... SHOWING BRAININFLAMMATION... MAY PLAY ABIGGER ROLE INDEMENTIA... THAN PREVIOUSLYTHOUGHT.UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGERESEARCHERS TOOK BRAIN SCANS OF31PATIENTS WITH THREE KINDS OFDEMENTIA.THEY FOUND -- THE MORE NEURO-INFLAMMATION IN EACH PART OF THEBRAIN..THE MORE BUILD UP OF DAMAGINGABNORMAL "JUNK" PROTEINS.

THEYTHEN LOOKED AT A DOZEN BRAINSDONATED AFTER DEATH... TOCONFIRM THE LINK T