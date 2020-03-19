Big B clarifies 'Home Quarantined' stamped hand not his 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:46s - Published Big B clarifies 'Home Quarantined' stamped hand not his The photograph of a hand stamped 'Home Quarantined', which Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted, is not his hand, the actor has now clarified. #BigB #HomeQuarantined #AmitabhBachchan #coronavirus #corona #coronainindia #coronainbollywood 0

