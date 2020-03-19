Victoria's Secret Shuts Down Sale Site To Prevent CoronaVirus Spreading

Global  

Business Insider reports that Victoria's Secret is taking unprecedented steps to prevent the spread of CoronaVirus.

The retailer posted an announcement on its website confirming that its online store will be closed until March 29.

Just days ago, the lingerie company said it is closing all of its retail locations in the US and Canada for the next week or so.

Dozens of retailers have announced temporary store closings to prevent the spread of CoronaVirus.

According to Business Insider "Victoria's Secret's move to close its online business could be a warning sign that no part of retail is safe."

