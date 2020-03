Elderly line up outside Vallarta Supermarkets

GOODMORNING -AS WE LEARN MORE ABOUT THECOVID-19 VIRUS, ONE THING HASREMAINED CLEAR... THOSE MOSTAFFECTED BY THIS VIRUS ARETHE ELDERLY.YET SUPERMARKETS HAVE SEENCROWDS OFPEOPLE MAKING IT HARD FOR THOSEMOST VULNERABLE TOBUY ESSENTIALS.FOR THAT REASON SOME LOCALSTORES HAVE PLEDGED TO OPENEARLY FOR SENIORS.WE'RE OUTSIDE VALLARTASUPERMARKETS ON NILES STREETWHICH IS ONE OF THOSE STORES.THEY WILL OPEN FROM 7 A.M.

TO 8A.M.

ONLY FOR SENIORS 65 ANDOLDER, PREGNANT WOMEN, ANDDISABLED PEOPLE.THE SAME GOES FOR ALBERTSONSFROM 7 AM TO 9 AM ON TUESDAYSAND THURSDAYS.AND TARGETS FROM 8 A.M.

TO 9A.M.

ONLY FOR SENIORS 65 AND OLDER, PREGNANT WOMEN, AND DISABLED PEOPLE.
FOR THE FULL LIST YOU CAN VISIT OUR WEBSITE TURNTO23.COM
LIVE IN EAST BAKERSFIELD. DANIELA GARRIDO, 23 ABC NEWS.

FOR THE FULL LIST YOUCAN VISIT OUR WEBSITETURNTO23.COMLIVE IN EAST BAKERSFIELD.EARLIER THIS WEEK -- THE KERNCOUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE RELEASED