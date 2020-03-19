Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus | PM's 'curfew' call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates

Coronavirus | PM's 'curfew' call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:50s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus | PM's 'curfew' call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates

Coronavirus | PM's 'curfew' call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, to another Covid-19 death in India, here are the top 10 updates regarding the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi exhorted people to follow a voluntary 'janta curfew' on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm.

His call for greater 'social distancing' was supported by many celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Twinkle Khanna, Virat Kohli, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, a 70-year-old with underlying medical conditions died due to Covid-19.

Another Indian national, who had been infected, passed away in Iran.

Watch the full video for the main headlines regarding Covid-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus | India cases rise, minister quarantined, vaccine tests: Top updates [Video]

Coronavirus | India cases rise, minister quarantined, vaccine tests: Top updates

Count of Coronavirus infection cases crossed 135 in India on Tuesday. The Indian Council of Medical Research said that India has reached Stage 2 of the outbreak. The death toll due to Covid-19 reached..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:23Published
Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Imposes Curfews, Closures [Video]

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Imposes Curfews, Closures

New Jersey’s coronavirus death toll is now at three. Meanwhile, curfews went into effect overnight in Hoboken and Bergen County. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:20Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.