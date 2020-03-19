'Friends' Reunion Delayed Due to Coronavirus Filming on the HBO Max show was supposed to begin next month.

Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc were all scheduled to return for the unscripted reunion.

Sources confirmed to 'Variety' that the special has been delayed, and shooting has been pushed back to May at the earliest.

The delay comes as countless TV shows and movies have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.