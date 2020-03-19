Kiddos Excited over Backyard Rainbow

Global  

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content
Occurred on March 16, 2020 / Clovis, California, USA Info from Licensor: "My 5 year old daughter is more than obsessed with unicorns and their famous sidekick, rainbows.

She’s been told unicorns aren’t real, so on a rare rainy day in Fresno, CA she saw her first rainbow and couldn’t believe the magic that was unfolding!

She has memorized the colors and was witnessing all of them.

This happened the day before St.

Patrick’s day 2020, right when she was told school (which she loves) was canceled for a month because of COVID19.

This gave her the smile and leprechaun magic she needed.

Then mom had to yell for them to stop running into the potty minefield of our dog as they were chasing after the rainbow."

