Helping to keep students in need fed during coronavirus outbreak MEALS...NOW THATSCHOOLS ARECLOSED... THERE'S ANEVEN BIGGER NEEDTO HELP FIGHT FOODINSECURITY..NBC 26'S JULIANAFALK TALKED WITHONE ORGANIZATIONABOUT HOW THEY'RECONTINUING TO HELPFAMILIES IN NEEDDURING THESESTRESSFUL TIMES.SOCIAL WORKERSFROM DIFFERENTSCHOOL DISTRICTSWERE BUSY ATWORK...SORTING FOOD FORFAMILIES IN NEED.."CORONAVIRUS HASADDED A WHOLE NEWLAYER AND A WHOLENEW LARGE GROUP OFNUMBER OF FAMILIESWHO ARE NOWSTRUGGLING."FORTUNATELY...BEN'SWISH IS STILL ABLE TOHELP."THERE'S SUCH A NEEDFOR FOOD ANDALWAYS HAS BEEN,BUT NOW EVENGREATER BECAUSETHOSE THAT GOT BYBEFORE, NOW IT'SREALLY AN ISSUE."BECKY AND PETERDELAIN STARTED"BEN'S WISH" INMEMORY OF THEIRSON, BEN.THE ORGANIZATIONFOCUSES ONFEEDING THE HUNGRYIN OUR COMMUNITYINCLUDING AWEEKEND BACKPACKPROGRAM TOSUPPLIES STUDENTSIN NEED WITH FOOD."NOW IT'S A QUESTIONWITH ALL THESCHOOLS BEINGCLOSED, HOW DO WESUPPORT THESE KIDSFOR THE WEEKENDSAS WELL."OVER THIS WEEKEND,THEY SAY THEY WILLBE SUPPORTING 430LOCAL STUDENTS.AND SCHOOL SOCIALWORKERS WILL BEDOING WEEKLY PICKUPS."EVERY THURSDAYMORNING, WE'REGOING TO COME HEREAND DO A PICK UPWITH THEM SO WE CANHELP HUNDREDS OFDIFFERENT FAMILIESTHROUGHOUT THISTIME OFF AND THETIME IN NEED.""AND ALONG WITH THESCHOOLS, THE GIRLSAND BOYS CLUB OFGREATER GREEN BAYALSO RECEIVED ADELIVERY.""BECAUSE OF THECLOSING OF THESCHOOLS AND WE HADTO CLOSE OPERATIONSDOWN, WE ARE DEEPLYCONCERNED ABOUTTHE KIDS AS WELL SOHAVING THE SUPPORTFROM BEN'S WISHMEANS A LOT TO US."TO CONTINUEHELPING FAMILIESTHROUGHOUT THISTIME AND IN THEFUTURE, THOUGH,BEN'S WISH NEEDSTHE COMMUNITY'SHELP...TO FILL UPMORE BOXES OFFOOD."THE BEST THINGPEOPLE CAN DOINSTEAD OF GIVINGDONATIONS RIGHTFROM THEIR OWNKITCHEN BECAUSEHANDS ARE TOUCHINGIT AND YOU WANT TOPREVENT THE SPREADOF ANYTHING .""THE BEST THING TODO WOULD BE DONATETHE MONEY"THEIR HOPE IS THATPEOPLE WILL STAYSAFE AND HEALTHYWHILE LOOKING OUTFOR OUR NEIGHBORS.IN GREEN BAYJULIANA FALK NBC 26.THANKS J