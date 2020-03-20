Global  

Justice finally delivered to Nirbhaya- Asha Devi

Asha Devi flashes victory sign, say justice has been served, March 20 will be remembered as Nirbhaya Nyay Divas

Nirbhaya's mother said that after the final order of Supreme court to hang the convicts was approved...
Zee News - Published

Nirbhaya convicts Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma hanged till death in Delhi's Tihar Jail

Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma were hanged at 5.30 am on Friday (March 20,...
Zee News - Published


revsvenkat

Revathi Venkataraman @airnewsalerts @smritiirani Finally justice delivered!! May Nirbhaya's soul rest in peace.. 3 seconds ago

ManjuRajputMSEd

Manju Rajput Justice finally delivered! Nirbhaya’s soul must now rest in eternal peace.#JusticeForNirbhaya 9 seconds ago

SamhitaDasgupt2

Samhita RT @milenialparadox: Justice Delayed finally delivered!! RIP NIRBHAYA 33 seconds ago

mfmqazi

Musaddique Qazi RT @_rinkusingh: Finally justice delivered! And look the gesture of Nirbhaya's mother towards reporter. Lovely! This lady has been the epit… 50 seconds ago

bjaswanthreddy4

b.jaswanth reddy A big salute to #Seemasamriddhi , a young lawyer on her very first case who never gave up and fought for 7 years fo… https://t.co/Lm46nj0V3W 1 minute ago

nilanjanadn

Nilanjana Deb Nangia Finally justice is delivered to Nirbhaya. Her soul rests in peace today. This has instilled confidence for women. H… https://t.co/HWixlKJfhJ 2 minutes ago

SevadalHP

Himachal Pradesh Congress Sevadal All four #Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case convicts were hanged in Delhi's Tihar Jail,this morning. Justice delay… https://t.co/gwVWXFsSiN 2 minutes ago

ComradeAbhi

Abhishek Finally justice delivered to Nirbhaya 🙏 #deathpenalty #nirbhayanyaydivas #NirbhayaJustice 3 minutes ago


Justice delayed, but not denied: Asha Devi [Video]

Justice delayed, but not denied: Asha Devi

Justice delayed, but not denied: Asha Devi

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:25Published
Nirbhaya convict lawyer trying to delay case Asha Devi [Video]

Nirbhaya convict lawyer trying to delay case Asha Devi

Nirbhaya convict lawyer trying to delay case Asha Devi

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published
