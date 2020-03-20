Katy Keene S01E08 It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

Katy Keene 1x08 "It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)" Season 1 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - WE ARE A FAMILY – With everyone reeling from what happened to Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp), Jorge must now explain to his dad about Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp).

Katy (Lucy Hale) is vying for an important apprenticeship, but in order to earn it she is given an impossible task that involves dealing with Xandra (Camille Hyde).

The group all wants to celebrate Pepper’s (Julia Chan) birthday like in years past, but this year she does something a little different, but her plan gets hijacked by Ms. Freesia (guest star Bernadette Peters).

Meanwhile, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) is eager to get her music out into the world, so she shoots a music video behind Alexander’s (Lucien Laviscount) back.

Zane Holtz and Katherine LaNasa also star.

Jessica Lowrey directed the episode written by Will Ewing (#108).

Original airdate 3/26/2020.